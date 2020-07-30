New Delhi: Even as the death toll due to coronavirus surpassed over 90,000 on Wednesday evening, Brazil has decided to reopen inbound air travel after a four-month-long flight ban. Also Read - IPL 2020: Four COVID-19 Tests in Two Weeks Part of SOP, Decision on Allowing WAGs and Family Members Left to Franchises

Notably, Brazil is the second worst-hit country due to the COVID-19 outbreak globally with more than 2.5 million people have tested positive for the viral disease.

According to the country's Health Ministry on Wednesday, in the previous day, tests detected 69,074 new cases, while 1,595 more patients died of the virus, raising the death toll to 90,134.

Another 3,684 deaths are suspected of being Covid-19 related, but have not been verified.

Sao Paulo, the country’s most populous state, was the epicentre of the national outbreak, with 514,197 cases of infection and 22,389 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 161,647 cases and 13,198 deaths, and Ceara, with 169,072 cases and 7,643 deaths.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the death toll from the coronavirus topped 150,000, maintaining the country’s number one position on the global COVID-19 hierarchy.

The bleak milestone comes amid signs that the nation’s outbreak is beginning to stabilize in the Sun Belt but heating up in the Midwest, fuelled largely by young adults who are hitting bars, restaurants and gyms again.