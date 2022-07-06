Who could be the next prime minister of the United Kingdom: Britain’s Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned late Tuesday. Both ministers raised serious questions about Johnson’s competence and the way the government worked. After Sunak and Sajid, Children and Family Minister Will Quince and Parliament Private Secretary Laura Trott also resigned on Wednesday. After these resignations, the pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to leave the chair has also increased.Also Read - Why Is Europe Haunted By A Fear Of Natural Gas Shortage? | Explained

Johnson, who partied during the Corona era, had to face a motion of no confidence last month. However, now the question is arising that if Johnson resigns, then who will the Conservative Party make the next prime minister? There are 6 names in the race. Rishi Sunak of Indian origin is believed to be at the forefront. Let us know about it all one by one. Also Read - Here's How Sri Lanka's Crisis Rings Alarm For Other Troubled Economies

1. Rishi Sunak

Rishi played an important role in Johnson’s election campaign. Most of the time he was seen in the press briefings as well. There have been many occasions when Rishi took part in the TV debate in place of Boris. Also Read - Two More Ministers Resign In Fresh Blow To UK PM Boris Johnson

Sunak is married to Narayan Murthy’s daughter

Sunak is married to Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy. In 2015, he became an MP for the first time. By strongly supporting Brexit, he became powerful in his party. Supported Boris Johnson’s policy of leaving Britain out of the European Union. Despite his popularity, Sunak also faced criticism due to the allegations of tax evasion against his wife Akshata.

Actually, Akshata does not have British citizenship. According to British law, Akshata does not have to pay any tax on her earnings from outside the UK. British citizens have to pay this tax. Because of this, questions arose about Sunak and Akshata. There is also an allegation that Sunak increased the tax burden on British citizens.

2. Liz Truss

The full name of 46-year-old Liz Truss is Elizabeth Marie Truss. She is an MP for South West Northfolk. Liz is the Foreign Common Wealth and Development Affairs Secretary. Very popular these days. Truss, 46, was also the International Trade Secretary for two years. Last year, he was entrusted with the important task of negotiating with the European Union.

3. Jeremy Hunt

The 55-year-old foreign secretary was the second most popular leader in the 2019 elections. His public image has been spotless. Party people are confident that Jeremy will run the government seriously without creating any controversy.

4. Nadhim Zahawi

After Sunak’s resignation, Johnson appointed Nadhim Zahawi as the new finance minister. Among the contenders for PM, Nadeem Jahvi is somewhat different. Actually, Nadeem came to Britain as a refugee from Iraq as a child. In 2010, he became an MP for the first time. Nadhim Zahawi had recently said – If I am elected as the Prime Minister of Britain, then it will be my luck.

5. Penny Mordent

Former Defense Minister Penny is also in the race to become Prime Minister. Penny was removed from government by Johnson for supporting Hunt in previous elections. Penny was at the fore in the favor of leaving the European Union. When the issue of leaving the European Union was hot in Britain, Penny took part in an evening TV show. Due to this, she got a lot of headlines.

6. Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace is the Defense Minister. Served in the British Royal Army. He came to the discussion about Britain’s stand in the Russia-Ukraine war. He has an important role in providing military aid to Ukraine. His political journey started in 1999. Reached Parliament in 2005. Ben was home security minister in 2016. He was instrumental in the evacuation of British citizens from Afghanistan.