Woman Carrying 5 Live Snakes In Her Top Caught In China, Picture Surfaces

She was asked to submit to a full body inspection and then the officers found five live snakes wrapped in stockings being held against her chest.

An adult corn snake may grow up to six feet in length. (Representational image: Wikimedia Commons)

Live Snakes: Smugglers devise novel ways to sneak the stuff that is not allowed on various modes of transport and at the borders. Sometimes it is the sole or heel of the shoe or delicately incised cavities in the dress.

Here, we have news about a woman who was carrying five live corn snakes in her top. She was caught by officials in China’s Guangdong province while crossing the border at Futian Port in Shenzhen. She was asked to submit to a full body inspection and then the officers found five live snakes wrapped in stockings being held against her chest.

WATCH THE POST HERE

A woman attempting to conceal five live corn snakes on her body has been stopped by Shenzhen Customs in South China’s Guangdong Province while crossing the border at Futian Port in Shenzhen. https://t.co/ZpMA060Vws pic.twitter.com/sCUflGdrHb — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 9, 2023

Customs officers had, a few days ago, identified a female traveler with a “strange body shape” moving through the entry channel at Futian port. This raised suspicion and the customs officials asked her to submit to a full body inspection following which officers seized five live snakes wrapped in stockings being held against the chest of the passenger. The corn snakes have been handed over to the relevant departments.

Netizens reacting to the incident opined that hiding snakes and attempting to carry them through a port of entry is incomprehensible and a significant safety hazard.

The corn snake, also called red rat snake, is a species of North American rat snake which subdues its small prey by constriction. It is found throughout the southeastern and central United States. The corn snake lacks functional venom and is said to be harmless.

The corn snake is named so because of its regular presence near grain stores, where it preys on mice and rats that eat harvested corn (maize).

An adult corn snake may grow up to six feet in length.

