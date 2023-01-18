Home

News

World

Woman Grooms Teenage Boy With Drugs For Sex, He Thinks ‘Hit Jackpot’; Here’s What Happened Next

Woman Grooms Teenage Boy With Drugs For Sex, He Thinks ‘Hit Jackpot’; Here’s What Happened Next

Prosecutor Jai Patel revealed that "the relationship was very emotional and volatile" while speaking to the court how the teenager's emotional stability deteriorated after consuming intoxicating substances.

Woman Grooms Teenage Boy With Drugs For Sex, He Thinks ‘Hit Jackpot’; Here's What Happened Next

Canterbury: A mother of three children was awarded a two-year jail term for having sexual relationship with a minor boy after making him consume alcohol and weed in England’s Canterbury.

Nicole Lines, 28, gave the 15-year-old booze and cannabis, leading the boy to think he had “hit the jackpot” and was “in love” The Sun reported. She used to invite the minor to her home to comfort her while she was feeling upset.

The boy then reported Lines to police, saying he felt “exploited” by her, after they started to get close, which made him feel like he had “struck the jackpot.”

Lines, who also confessed to three counts of possessing indecent images of a child (the teenager), and the supply and possession of a Class B drug, was handed a two year prison sentence on Friday (January 13) at Canterbury Crown Court – suspended for the same period.

Prosecutor Jai Patel revealed that “the relationship was very emotional and volatile” while speaking to the court how the teenager’s emotional stability deteriorated after consuming intoxicating substances.

Judge Rupert Lowe described defendant Lines’ actions as “serious sexual offences”, but added her attraction to the boy was a “one-off” rather than her possessing predatorial instincts.

“It is apparent from the communications I’ve seen, you and he viewed yourselves as being in a romantic relationship that you both treasured, and his mother was going along with it,” he said to Lines as she sobbed in the court.

The judge added how the teenager thought “he had hit the jackpot, he was in love, he was getting plenty of sex, he was being provided with drugs and alcohol and he thought everything was great”.

But, the teen realised he actually felt “exploited and has suffered significant upset and stress as a result of that ill-advised relationship”.

The Judge said: “He blames you, and rightly so, because you were an adult.”

Lines, according to The Sun, said that she was “was attracted to the boy” and “knew what she was doing was wrong but he kept coming to her”.

However, she denied supplying drugs to the teen and said she only shared cannabis with him, the court heard.

Lines, whose criminal record only included not paying a railway fare, appeared emotional and visibly distressed throughout the court hearing