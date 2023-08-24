Home

Woman Missing For 8 Years Found Alive In US

Lisa Hu, who was in her early 20s, went missing on December 8 in 2015 from Oakland.

Lisu Hu has now been taken off the missing persons list, the Oakland Police Department said.(Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A woman, who disappeared nearly eight years ago, was found alive in in California’s Oakland in United States. Lisu Hu, 31 years old, has now been taken off the missing persons list, the Oakland Police Department said.

Lisa Hu, who was in her early 20s, went missing on December 8 in 2015. Hu was estranged from her mother at the time she went missing nearly eight years ago. She was last spotted in the 900 block of 34th Street in Oakland, according to a report by CBS News. She has now reunited with her mother. After she reunited with her mother, Lisa Hu asked the police to remover her name from the missing persons list.

The police have now shut down the case after it determined that there was no foul play. The police did not reveal where Lisa Hu was for all those years. However, police said she was not harmed or held against her will.

