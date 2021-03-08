New Delhi: In this age of publicity and advertisement, it is often seen that company’s commit a faux pas so egregiously that it propels them to Twitter’s trending section. Burger King’s tweet on International Women’s Day grabbed the attention of Netizens after it declared that “Women belong in the kitchen.” It then replied to the tweet in an attempt to provide context, adding, “If they want to, of course. Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We’re on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career. #IWD”. Also Read - From Passion to Books, Beauty & Food: This is What Indian Women Are Talking About on Twitter

"We are proud to be launching a new scholarship programme which will help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams!" the handle added.

The company was heavily criticised for the comment but the American fast food, on the other hand, defended their comment and said that it was part of their campaign for gender equality.

Following the tweet, KFC Gaming responded with a meme that said that Burger King should delete the tweet immediately. However, the latter fired back saying, “Why would we delete a tweet that’s drawing attention to a huge lack of female representation in our industry, we thought you’d be on board with this as well? We’ve launched a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career.”

While the first tweet had over 2.8 lakh likes and over 1.6 lakh retweets as of publishing, the second and third had significantly fewer likes, comments and retweets. Twitter users were quick to condemn the burger company.

Proof this could have even fit in one tweet Please don’t use sexism as clickbait. The men in my mentions proves the damage you’re causing by doing this. pic.twitter.com/G0VKGgiZQp — Becca (@BeccaBeckery) March 8, 2021

The Burger King UK marketing team https://t.co/fwXt6I4ZDA pic.twitter.com/3vSU5BzOOe — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 8, 2021