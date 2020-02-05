New Delhi: Pakistan minister for science and technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry was seemingly rattled as he was speaking at the Assembly, where he warned India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to talk about ‘defeating Pakistan in 7-10 days’. The video of Pakistan minister’s invectives has gone viral because behind the minister, two others can be seen engrossed in chatting. Who’s listening to you anyway, the Twitter has asked.

“The PM is talking about defeating Pakistan in 7-10 days. Before also, you attacked us at dark. We replied in broad daylight. We served you tea. You are still feeling the warmth of the tea we served. We have already fought three wars. If you are not interested in peace, then we can also fight. And nothing is worse than the situation when a noble person decides to become vile. If you think you will get tea every time you come, that won’t happen. You will get something else,” the minister said.

The tea is, of course, a reference to Abhinandan Varthaman who was flying a Mig which was shot down by Pakistani Army. A video that was released by the Pakistani army showed how Abhinandan denied responding to the questions posed to him while he was in captive. However, he profusely praised the tea he was served. Later, he was released. Twitter didn’t miss the opportunity to laugh out loud.

“Pakistan has already lost three wars. Our armed forces will not take more than 7-10 days to make Pakistan bite the dust,” PM Modi had said in a speech to military personnel last week.