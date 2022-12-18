Word Of The Year: This Is The Most Searched Word In 2022 As Per Dictionary.com

New Delhi: The term ‘woman’ was chosen as the word of the year in 2022 and the most searched word, according to Dictionary.com. “Our selection of woman as our 2022 Word of the Year reflects how the intersection of gender, identity, and language dominates the current cultural conversation and shapes much of our work as a dictionary,” Dictionary.com said in its report.

This year, searches for the word woman on Dictionary.com spiked significantly multiple times in relation to separate high-profile events, including the moment when a question about the very definition of the word was posed on the national stage.

“During the height of the lookups for woman on Dictionary.com in 2022, searches for the word increased more than 1,400% (a massive leap for such a common word). Subsequent spikes eventually resulted in double the typical annual search volume for the word,” the Dictionary.com said said.

The biggest search spike started at the end of March, during a confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who in April became the first Black woman to be confirmed as a US Supreme Court justice. Specifically, the surge in lookups came after she was asked by Senator Marsha Blackburn to provide a definition for the word woman.

Among the top 50 lookups at Dictionary.com this entire year was the word democracy, which came to the forefront in 2022 particularly amid discussion of its precariousness.