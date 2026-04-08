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We will work closely with Iran: US makes big announcement hours after ceasefire deal

‘We will work closely with Iran’: US makes big announcement hours after ceasefire deal

'We will work closely with Iran': US makes big announcement hours after ceasefire deal

'We will work closely with Iran': US makes big announcement hours after ceasefire deal

US-Iran Ceasefire: After the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, President Donald Trump has made another huge statement.

“The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear “Dust.” It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been been agreed to. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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