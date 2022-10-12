Work From Home Latest News Today: With the outbreak of coronavirus, the world was introduced to work from home culture in 2020. Millions of working professionals got into a new era of remote working during the pandemic time. The working shifts in the beginning involved working from home, but soon expanded to include working from the garden and, if you were fortunate and wealthy enough, working from another country. However, as the autumn approaches, British pub operators are now introducing a new service called “work from pub” (WFP) for the customers.Also Read - Work From Home BIG Update: TCS Issues New Advisory For Employees Seeking WFH. Deets Here

As per a report by The Guardian, “Now increasing numbers of pubs are in the UK offering WFP deals to boost their revenue in the hope that laptop workers will take a break from their own home energy bills. Also Read - Work From Home: This Company Announces Promotion For Employees Working Remotely. Deets Here

As per the report, over 380 pubs in the Fuller’s chain offer WFP deals from $11 a day, including lunch and a drink, while brewery Young’s has 185 pubs signed up to its $17-a-day deal, which varies from pub to pub but usually includes a sandwich lunch and bottomless tea and coffee. Also Read - Bad News For Wipro Employees! IT Giants Asks Staff to be in Office Thrice A Week. Read Latest Advisory Here

As UK professionals are preparing for a probable increase in their expenses as a result of the nation’s cost of living crisis, these bar chains in the country are hoping that the attracting discounts will draw them in. The objective of these bars is to draw laptop workers to their services.

An increasing number of bar chains across the UK are now offering deals from only £7 a day to encourage remote workers.

As per the report, one major company Brewery Young’s has 185 pubs signed up to its £15-a-day offer, which usually includes a sandwich lunch and bottomless tea and coffee.

Another pub brand Brewhouse and Kitchen offers a popular “workspace” option with wifi, quiet spots and power sockets, unlimited hot and soft drinks for £10 per day while a community co-working site Othership has pubs across the UK signed up to “host” laptop workers, with membership which costs about £25 a year.

Apart from this, there is yet another company named Sea Sense from the Flintgate that offers £15 “work and play” deal for remote working professionals. The offer includes the use of power points, quiet stations, unlimited tea and coffee and lunch, plus a pint at 5pm, The Guardian reported.