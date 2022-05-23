Beijing: As China continues to reel under the mismanagement of Xi Jinping’s Zero-Covid policy, parts of the country, including China have come under a lockdown, since the pandemic outbreak continues to spread in more and more cities in the country. To break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, authorities in Beijing have urged workers and students to stay at home till May 28. Besides, additional mass testing has also been ordered as Covid cases driven by BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron picking up pace in the country again. In the last 24 hours, China reported 802 new cases and Bejing logged an uptick in cases to 99, rising from a previous daily average of around 50.Also Read - This Country Bans Flight To India, 15 Other Nations Over Covid Resurgence. Full List Inside
COVID-19 Outbreak in China: Key Points
Also Read - Apple To Choose India, Vietnam Over China For Production Of iPhone, iPad, MacBook: Report Also Read - China Hopes US President Biden's Visit To Asia Not Aimed At Beijing
- Multiple residential compounds in the Chinese capital have barred movement in and out, however, conditions remain far less severe than in Shanghai, where million of residents have been under varying degrees of lockdown for 2 months.
- The authorities have imposed a lockdown in the Haidian district along with Chaoyang, Fengtai, Shunyi, and Fangshan districts, China’s Global Times reported citing a statement of the city government’s spokesperson, Xu in Hejian.
- The residents across five districts in Beijing have been asked to work from home until May 28 as the domestically-transmitted COVID-19 situation remains uncertain.
- As per the Chinese media reports, except for restaurants offering delivery services and pharmacies, all indoor entertainment venues, gyms, training institutes, and shopping malls have been closed from today.
- All graded scenic points in the capital city will be suspended, and at the same time, all parks should cap visits to 30 per cent of capacity, Global Times reported citing Xu Hejian’s statement.
- While explaining the reasons for the rise in sporadic cases, Xu said that the COVID-19 situation has been complicated by the highly-contagious Omicron with most patients only presenting mild symptoms.
- The negligence of the people towards the Covid-19 precautionary norms has also contributed to the clustered outbreak which intensifies the transmission risk of the infection, Global Times reported.