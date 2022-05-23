Beijing: As China continues to reel under the mismanagement of Xi Jinping’s Zero-Covid policy, parts of the country, including China have come under a lockdown, since the pandemic outbreak continues to spread in more and more cities in the country. To break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, authorities in Beijing have urged workers and students to stay at home till May 28. Besides, additional mass testing has also been ordered as Covid cases driven by BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron picking up pace in the country again. In the last 24 hours, China reported 802 new cases and Bejing logged an uptick in cases to 99, rising from a previous daily average of around 50.Also Read - This Country Bans Flight To India, 15 Other Nations Over Covid Resurgence. Full List Inside

COVID-19 Outbreak in China: Key Points