Working in the US? Trump proposes costly H-1B, L-1 renewal fees; Indian professionals likely to be hit hard

The proposal comes amid a series of changes to US immigration policies. In recent months, the Trump administration has introduced or proposed higher visa-related costs, tighter screening and several measures aimed at reducing dependence on foreign workers.

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The US government is planning another change to its work visa rules that could increase costs for companies employing foreign workers. Under a new proposal by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), certain employers may soon have to pay thousands of dollars in extra fees every time they renew H-1B and L-1 visas for their employees, instead of paying the fee only for new applications.

If the proposal becomes law, it is expected to affect thousands of Indian professionals working in the United States, as Indians account for the largest share of H-1B visa holders, especially in the technology and IT services sectors.

What is changing?

At present, large US employers that have more than 50 employees, with over half of them working on H-1B or L-1 visas, must pay an additional 9-11 Response and Biometric Entry-Exit Fee when they file a new H-1B or L-1 petition or hire an employee from another company.

The current fee is:

USD 4,000 for H-1B petitions

USD 4,500 for L-1 petitions

Under the proposed rule, these fees would also apply whenever such employers seek an extension or renewal of an employee’s H-1B or L-1 status. This means companies could end up paying the same additional fee every time a visa needs to be renewed.

Why does it matter?

H-1B visas are generally granted for up to three years and can be extended. Many Indian software engineers, consultants and other skilled professionals spend several years in the US on these visas before becoming eligible for permanent residency.

If employers have to pay thousands of dollars in extra fees at every renewal, the overall cost of retaining foreign workers will rise significantly. Immigration experts believe some companies could become more selective in renewing visas or hiring new foreign talent because of the higher expenses.

Indian professionals could feel the biggest impact

India is by far the largest source of H-1B workers in the United States. Leading IT companies such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCLTech and several US technology firms employ thousands of Indian professionals on H-1B and L-1 visas.

Although the additional fee is paid by employers rather than employees, industry experts say companies may rethink staffing plans, overseas hiring and long-term assignments if immigration costs continue to rise.

large IT firms among hardest hit

Large technology companies and IT services firms are likely to be the most affected if the US extends the additional fee to H-1B and L-1 visa renewal applications.

According to the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), Amazon received the highest number of approved H-1B petitions for continuing employment in fiscal year 2025, with 14,532 approvals. It was followed by Tata Consultancy Services (5,293), Microsoft (4,863), Meta (4,740), Apple (4,610) and Google (4,509).

NFAP clarified that these numbers reflect approved H-1B petitions, not the total number of individual employees. A single worker can receive more than one approval in a year if they change employers, extend their visa, or file an amended petition.

Part of broader immigration changes

The proposal comes amid a series of changes to US immigration policies. In recent months, the Trump administration has introduced or proposed higher visa-related costs, tighter screening and several measures aimed at reducing dependence on foreign workers. Some of these policies, including the separate $100,000 H-1B fee announced earlier, are also facing legal and administrative challenges.

What happens next?

The fee expansion has been included in the DHS regulatory agenda, but it has not yet taken effect. The proposal must complete the federal rulemaking process before it becomes enforceable.

If approved, the new rule would increase costs for companies that rely heavily on H-1B and L-1 workers and could have a major impact on the employment prospects of skilled foreign professionals, particularly those from India.