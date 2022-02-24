Russia-Ukraine Latest News: Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy on Thursday said the Embassy in Kyiv is working out modalities on how to evacuate Indian citizens from the country through neighboring nations along the western border of Ukraine. Saying that the times are uncertain, he added that it’s important to be calm at this time. He further added that the embassy will continue to operate till every Indian is back home safely.Also Read - FAA Expands No-Fly Zone, Prohibits US Flights Over Ukraine, Belarus And Western Russia

“Working out modalities on how we can evacuate Indian citizens from the country through neighboring nations along the western border of Ukraine. Times are uncertain and it’s important to be calm. We’ll continue to operate here till every Indian is back,” Partha Satpathy said. Also Read - US Announces Major Sanctions on Russia, Freezes Banks, Tech Imports | Key Takeaways

He said as the airspace has been blocked, roads choked and trains services disrupted, it has been advised that the Indian citizens to stay wherever they are in their normal area of habitation, and those in transit should go back to normal areas. Also Read - Ukraine Crisis: EU Leaders Meet in Brussels, Say New Sanctions Would be Imposed on Russia

Working out modalities on how we can evacuate Indian citizens from the country through neighboring nations along the western border of Ukraine. Times are uncertain& it's important to be calm. We'll continue to operate here till every Indian is back: Ambassador of India to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/TQE3mUfh9H — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

“The embassy of India in Kyiv continues to operate round the clock looking out for the safety of all the Indians…If someone is stranded in Kyiv then reach out to friends, families, Indian community members, and the Indian Embassy,” Satpathy further stated.

The embassy of India in Kyiv continues to operate round the clock looking out for the safety of all the Indians…If someone is stranded in Kyiv then reach out to friends, families, Indian community members, and the Indian Embassy: Partha Satpathy, Ambassador of India to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ka5hoBK0s4 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Earlier in the day, India was finalising its contingency plans to evacuate the citizens from Ukraine after Russia launched a large-scale military attack on its neighbouring country even as the European Union reached out to New Delhi for its contribution to defuse the “grave situation”.

With around 20,000 Indians stuck in Ukraine, the top brass of the government handling strategic affairs held a series of high-level meetings to put into operation certain contingency plans to assist the Indians.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “military operation” in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, Russia launched multiple attacks on several areas in central and eastern Ukraine that attracted severe condemnation from the US and its allies.

As the Ukrainian government declared a state emergency and closed the country’s airspace for civilian flights, the Indian embassy in Kyiv issued three separate advisories in the course of the day appealing to the Indians to maintain calm and remain safe wherever they are.

The embassy said in view of the closure of the Ukrainian airspace, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. However, it did not provide any clarity on evacuation arrangements.

Partha Satpathy also called on Indians to face the current situation with “calm and fortitude” as the situation is “highly tense and very uncertain”.

The envoy said the Ministry of External Affairs and the embassy are working on a “mission mode” to find a “solution to this difficult situation”.

In its latest advisory, the Indian embassy said the movement of people is now difficult in Ukraine as it is under martial law and those hearing air sirens and bomb warnings should find nearby bomb shelters.

“We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, Google maps have a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros,” it said.