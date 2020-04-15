New Delhi: In response to the decision of the US to withdraw the funding to World Health Organization (WHO), the world body’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said the WHO is reviewing its impact on the work and will work with other partners to fill any financial gaps. Also Read - Now's Not the Time for Trump to Cut Funds As We Fight Covid-19 Pandemic, Says WHO Chief

"The WHO is reviewing the impact on our work of any withdrawal of US funding and will work with our partners to fill any financial gap we face and to ensure our work continues uninterrupted," Ghebreyesus said.

He said that WHO is purely focusing on saving lives and halting the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that there is no time to waste at this critical juncture. “WHO’s singular focus is on working to serve all people to save lives and stop the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ghebreyesus in a tweet.

WHO is reviewing the impact on our work of any withdrawal of US funding and will work with our partners to fill any financial gaps we face and to ensure our work continues uninterrupted: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO (World Health Organization)

The development comes after Donald Trump said that he was withdrawing the funding pending a review into the UN health agency’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.

The WHO’s major funding comes from the US. Tedros was supposed to host one of his thrice-weekly virtual press conferences later Wednesday from the organisation’s headquarters in Geneva.

Later, he tweeted the WHO’s updated strategic preparedness and response plan for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which was released on Tuesday.

“The updated WHO global COVID-19 strategy guides the public health response at national and subnational levels, including practical guidance for strategic action, tailored to the local context,” he said.