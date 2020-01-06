New Delhi: United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday responded to Iranian threats towards Washington and said that the world is ”a safer place” now that Iranian General Qassem Soleimani is no longer alive.

“It’s very clear the world’s a safer place. Qassem Soleimani no longer walks the planet,” Pompeo said, speaking to international news channel ABC News, adding that the US government was prepared to hit back.

“US President Donald Trump made right decision to stop Soleimani from terror campaign that he’d been engaged in against America and prevented future plans that he had,” he added.

Soleimani was a “designated terrorist”, someone who inflicted many deaths on Americans, Iraqis, and countless others, Pompeo asserted.

Tensions escalated two-folds between Iran and the US after the Trump administration on Friday killed Soleimani in an airstrike. His advisor and a prominent Iraqi militia commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was also killed subsequently in the attack.

Just a day ago, over 5,000 military troops deployed in Iraq to support the forces to fight ISIS militants were withdrawn preventing them from using Iraqi air and water space. “Disappointed” by the action, US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose harsh sanctions on war-torn Iraq.

Notably, Hundreds of thousands of mourners, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, gathered in Tehran earlier today to pay tribute to Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani. People carried photographs of Soleimani, Iranian flags and banners with anti-US slogans at the funeral procession.