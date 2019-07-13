Washington DC: The World Bank Group, on Friday, announced that Managing Director (MD) of State Bank of India Anshula Kant will be their next MD and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“Anshula brings more than 35 years of expertise in finance, banking, and innovative use of technology through her work as CFO of the State Bank of India,” World Bank Group president David Malpass said in a statement.

Kant will be responsible for financial and risk management of the World Bank Group, reporting to the President.

“She’s excelled at a diverse array of leadership challenges including risk, treasury, funding, regulatory compliance and operations,” said Malpass.

“I look forward to welcoming her to our management team as we work to increase our effectiveness in supporting good development outcomes,” the statement read.

Among other key management duties, her work will include oversight of financial reporting, risk management, and working closely with the World Bank CEO on the mobilisation of IDA and other financial resources.

Anshula Kant is a graduate in Economics from Lady Shri Ram College and post-graduate from Delhi School of Economics (DSE).