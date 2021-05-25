New Delhi: As coronavirus cases are still on the rise in many parts of the world, researchers have found sniffer dogs to help in preventing the COVID spread. As per a new study, sniffer dogs can be trained to identify people with the SARS-CoV2 virus by their odour. The latest report suggested that the researchers at the London School of Tropical Medicine said that these dogs could soon be used at airports or mass gathering venues to pick up the “corona odour” of Covid-19-infected people. Also Read - Ration Cardholders in This State to Get ₹4,000 Under Covid-19 Assistance Scheme. Read Details

According to a report by news agency Reuters, these Covid-trained dogs could screen a line of several hundred people coming off a plane within half an hour and detect with up to 94.3 per cent sensitivity those infected. Also Read - Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, COVID-19 Positive, Hospitalised After Condition Deteriorates

A study was done involving 3,500 odour samples donated in the form of unwashed socks or T-shirts worn by the public and healthcare workers. After that the dogs were even able to sniff out asymptomatic or mild Covid-19 cases, as well as cases caused by a mutant variant that emerged in the UK. The report also suggested that the samples of the socks were arranged in lab tests for six dogs that had been trained to indicate either a presence or absence of the chemical compound. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 board Exams 2021 Can't be Conducted in Current Situation: Bihar Education Minister

There were many studies earlier which showed that the dogs can sniff out diseases such as cancer, malaria and epilepsy. These trained dogs use their remarkable sense of smell to pick up the equivalent of half a teaspoon of sugar in an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Speaking to Reuters, Steve Lindsay, a professor at Durham University’s department of biosciences who worked on the study, said that the dogs could be a great way to screen a large number of people quickly and prevent Covid-19 from being re-introduced into the UK.

Not just in London, but such pilot projects involving dogs are underway in Finland, Germany, and Chile as well. “The highest-performing dogs in the trial detected coronavirus odour in the samples with up to 94.3% sensitivity, meaning a low risk of false-negative results, and up to 92% specificity,” researchers added.

Earlier, the Indian Army has also used sniffer dogs to sniff out Covid-19 positive patients, detecting 22 out of a total sample of 3,800 last year. Notably, the Indian Army had trained dogs for detecting Covid-19 cases by smelling urine and sweat samples since September last year after a surge in Covid cases in the force.