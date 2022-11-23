WHO Likely To Rename Monkeypox To ‘MPOX’. Here’s Why

The World Health Organisation (WHO) may rename monkeypox virus to 'MPOX'. The monkeypox cases continue to be reported in several endemic countries.

WHO said monkeypox continues to meet the International Health Regulations (IHR) criteria for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). (File Photo)

New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) is likely to rename monkeypox to ‘MPOX’ in a bid to destigmatize the virus. This comes amid growing pressure from US President Joe Biden officials, who privately asked WHO to change the name, according to a report by The Politico.

US is worried that the monkeypox virus’ name was deepening stigma and affecting the vaccination campaign in the country, as per the report. Since early May 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported in countries where the disease is not endemic, and continue to be reported in several endemic countries. The US has recorded nearly 30,000 infections, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Most confirmed cases with travel history reported travel to countries in Europe and North America, rather than West or Central Africa where the monkeypox virus is endemic, according to WHO.

Most reported cases so far have been identified through sexual health or other health services in primary or secondary health-care facilities and have involved mainly, but not exclusively, men who have sex with men.

Last month, WHO said that Monkeypox continues to meet the International Health Regulations (IHR) criteria for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

“The Emergency Committee acknowledged that some progress has been made in the global response to the multi-country outbreak of monkeypox since the last meeting, including the emerging information on the effectiveness of behavioural interventions and vaccines,” the WHO said in a statement.