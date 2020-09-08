New Delhi: World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on countries to invest in public health as COVID-19 will not be the last pandemic. Also Read - Bollywood Singer Leena Bose Tests COVID-19 Positive, Under Home Quarantine in Kolkata

Speaking at a news briefing in Geneva, Tedros asserted,"History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready – more ready than it was this time."

His statement comes as the overall number of global coronavirus cases surpassed the 27 million mark–27,002,224 to be specific, while the deaths have increased to over 882,000.

Meanwhile, a senior WHO adviser stated that the international body is in talks with India about joining the “COVAX” global vaccine allocation plan.

“India is certainly eligible, like all countries in the world, to be part of the COVAX facility and discussions are ongoing in that regard,” news agency Reuters quoted Bruce Aylward as saying.

Lauding India further, Aylward stated that they would welcome Indian participation as the country has extensive experience (with vaccines).

The development comes days after Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said India’s first vaccine against the coronavirus could be available by end of this year.