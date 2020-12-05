New Delhi: Did you know that December 5 is celebrated as World Soil Day every year? It is done to attract people’s attention on the importance of healthy soil as well as stress on the importance of sustainable management of soil resources. In 2019, the day was celebrated through 560 events in more than 100 countries. Also Read - 'Orange fleshed sweet potato can save children from malnutrition'

Soil is home to more than one-fourth of the Earth's biodiversity. World Soil Day on December 5 is one of the important dates on the UN calendar when outreach activities globally try to bring governments, businesses, non-profit groups, scientists and the people on the same page to understand the causes of soil erosion, soil pollution and how we can encourage soil conservation at the local level.

World Soil Day 2020

The theme of World Soil day 2020, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) campaign, is “Keep soil alive, protect soil biodiversity”. By encouraging people around the world to engage in proactively improving soil health, the campaign aims to fight soil biodiversity loss. It is important for us to understand that our food security depends on healthy soil.

Most of the world's biodiversity lies beneath our feet! Soil biodiversity helps grow our food

develop new medicines

fight climate change We need to protect this precious resource.

World Soil Day 2020 is different from other years as most interactions and discussions are being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

History

World Soil Day came into existence after the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) recommended it in 2002. Under the leadership of Thailand and within the framework of the Global Soil Partnership, FAO supported the formal establishment of World Soil Day. The FAO Conference unanimously endorsed World Soil Day in June 2013. It even requested its official adoption at the 68th United Nations General Assembly. As a result, in December 2013, the UN General Assembly responded by designating December 5, 2014, as the first official World Soil Day.

The day also corresponds with the official birthday of King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, who had officially sanctioned the event. In 2016, this day was officially recognised in memory of the monarch after he died in October 2016 working as the head of state for seven years.

Significance

Controlling soil pollution is critical as micro-organisms working continuously for preserving our ecosystem perish and bad soil management affects life below the ground.

Why we must care about soil

Soil is a living resource and home to more than 25% the planet’s plant life.

95% of our food comes from the soil.

Quality and quantity of fruits, vegetables and food grains depend on the health of the soil .

Soil organisms are constantly at work to sustain life on Earth.

Quality of soil helps fight climate change and global warming.

What we must do to stop soil pollution

Avoid single-use plastic.

Choose eco-friendly, gardening, cleaning and personal care products.

Dispose of hazardous waste like batteries responsibly.

Compost your food waste.

Adopt a plant-based diet.

