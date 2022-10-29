Nostradamus Predictions for 2022: Predictions of Nostradamus are famous all over the world. Talking about India, many of Nostradamus’s predictions have come true. The figures recorded in history testify that 800 prophecies of Nostradamus have come true. Nostradamus’s predictions up to the year 3997 are recorded which include predictions like the assassinations of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi which have proven to be true.Also Read - All Faiths Are Welcome In Canada: Canadian Envoy On 'Anti-India' Khalistani Outfits

According to people who have done research on the predictions of Nostradamus, this “supposed” astrologer from France had already written hundreds of years ago about the coming to power of the current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Also Read - India Warns Russia Against Use Of Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine

BIG DANGERS PREDICTED FOR NEXT 60 DAYS

There are about two months left before this year ends and in such a situation, people are feeling anxious about the predictions made by Nostradamus as he told in his prediction that this year a nuclear weapon will detonate resulting in a drastic change in the condition of the earth and millions of people will be affected by global warming. If this happens, then there will be a severe shortage of food leading to starvation. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal To Place A ‘Novel Idea’ Before PM Modi To Get India’s Economy On Track, Read Here

Nostradamus further said in the prophecy, “The Third World War will last for about 7 months. Millions of people will die in this. Many countries will disappear from the face of the earth and the remaining people will start life anew.

(This write-up is based on the predictions made by Nostradamus and in no way endorses any of the predictions either in part or in whole. India.com does not take any responsibility for any claims made here. It is only for information purposes)