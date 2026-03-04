World War III to begin soon? Donald Trump sounds bugle of major war, says third wave of attacks to start, Iran’s top leaders to…

Home

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday sharply criticised several European nations over their response to the ongoing US-Israel military campaign against Iran, singling out Spain for refusing to allow American forces to use military bases on its territory.

Donald Trump sounds bugle of major war, says third wave of attacks to start

New Delhi: In a major development, US President Donald Trump has now warned of a “third wave” of attacks under the joint US-Israel campaign against Iran, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury.” The POTUS made the statement while addressing the press at the Oval Office on Tuesday ahead of his meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. It is important to note that the statement came after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the initial phase of the operation. The US president has also claimed that everything in Iran had been wiped out and that potential new leaders had also been eliminated.

Donald Trump said, “As you know, 49 people were killed in the first strike. And I believe another attack on the new leadership took place today, which was quite significant. So they are being hit very hard… I think a third wave is coming.”

Trump further added that in the two waves of attacks, many individuals whom the US had viewed as potential new leaders were killed, and that a significant strike was carried out on a meeting of the Assembly of Experts.

Trump said, “Most of the people we had in mind are dead. Now we have another group. Based on reports, it is possible that they too have been killed.”

Trump’s Claim on Iran’s Military Capabilities

Trump claimed that Iran’s military has been completely destroyed: “They have no navy—it has been wiped out. They have no air force—that has been destroyed as well. They have no aerial detection systems — those are gone. Their radar has been destroyed, and almost everything has been wiped out.”

According to the reports, the main objective of the campaign is said to be dismantling Iran’s nuclear capability and its ballistic missile program and overthrowing the regime. Donald Trump said the war could last four to five weeks, but the United States can fight indefinitely.

Iran and Allies’ Retaliatory Attack

Launching a scathing attack, Iran fired missiles at US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE. The US Embassy in Riyadh also reportedly came under attack. Hezbollah has also intensified its strikes on Israel in retaliation for Khamenei’s death.

Trump Says — “I Forced Israel”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US acted after seeing Israel’s preparations for an attack. However, Trump appeared to contradict that stance, saying, “The way the talks were going, I think they (Iran) were going to strike first. And I didn’t want that. So if anything happened, maybe I forced Israel.”

Trump claimed the strikes were preemptive in nature, aimed at preventing Iran from launching the first attack.

