Home

News

World War III soon? Kim Jong-un enters US–Venezuela conflict, issues stern message to Donald Trump, says leave my friend or else…

World War III soon? Kim Jong-un enters US–Venezuela conflict, issues stern message to Donald Trump, says ‘leave my friend or else…’

North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, prompting heightened monitoring by South Korea, the US and Japan.

US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: In a major development, North Korea launched a scathing attack on the United States following the detention of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. Kim Jong Un has called Maduro its ‘friend’ and issued an open warning to the US about a world war.” According to the reports, Kim Jong-un has issued an open warning to the United States, saying that this action could push the world toward a global war.

Kim Jong-un has demanded that Donald Trump and the US leadership immediately make Nicolás Maduro’s status public. He further added that this repressive step could give rise to a global confrontation. Calling Maduro his ‘friend,’ Kim clearly said that the Venezuelan president should be released immediately, otherwise there would be “serious international consequences.”

Meanwhile, North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, prompting heightened monitoring by South Korea, the US and Japan. The launch comes amid US military action in Venezuela

Solution through dialogue: Russia

Russia has also strongly condemned the US action. In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the United States has carried out “armed aggression” against Venezuela, which is extremely alarming and condemnable. Russia said that the arguments put forward by the US are baseless and that this move is driven by ideological hostility rather than diplomacy.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.