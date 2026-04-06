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World will face oil shortage: Irans sharp reply to Trump on Power Plant Day warning sparks concerns

‘World will face oil shortage’: Iran’s sharp reply to Trump on ‘Power Plant Day’ warning sparks concerns

Iran has responded to Donald Trump's warning regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. The reply hinted at the possibility of 2026 being the Oil & Gas Shortage Year in the World. Scroll down to read details.

'World will face oil shortage': Iran's sharp reply to Trump on 'Power Plant Day' warning sparks concerns (AI-generated Image)

US-Iran War: President Donald Trump had earlier issued a brutal warning to Iran concerning opening the Strait of Hormuz, the integral sea route for global oil transportation. Now, Iran has launched a rebuttal over the statement. It warned that “Tuesday will be power plant day”, implying that Wednesday will be the power cut day in the area, along with 2026 being the year of the oil and gas shortage globally. This comes after US President Trump brutally mentioned that Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, telling Iran to open Hormuz.

Trump’s statement on Iran

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fu**in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” wrote US President Trump on Truth Social.

Iran replies to Trump’s statement

The official account of the Consulate General of Iran– Hyderabad, India, gave a befitting reply to the statement of Donald Trump. The official statement made by the account read that Tuesday will be Power Plant Day “literally means Wednesday will be Power Cut Day in the region and 2026 will be Oil & Gas Shortage Year in the World”.

The statement further read that the US president truly is a threat to peace and energy security globally, highlighting the presence of the 25th Amendment, which is a provision stated in the Constitution of the US to replace the president with the vice president for events like death, removal, resignation, or incapacitation.

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“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day” literally means Wednesday will be Power Cut Day in the region and 2026 will be Oil & Gas Shortage Year in the World. He is a threat for global peace and energy security. The 25th Amendment is there for a reason.#TruePromise4 pic.twitter.com/HpjemcCwr9 — Iran Consulate – Hyderabad (@IraninHyderabad) April 6, 2026

What’s happening in West Asia?

The United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran on February 28 over a nuclear deal. This strike led to the death of the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since then, the counties have been constantly at war. The tensions in West Asia have led to several global disruptions due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz for many countries.

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