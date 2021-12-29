Berlin: The countries across the globe are witnessing a record surge in new COVID-19 cases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) the number of new coronavirus cases recorded worldwide increased by 11 per cent last week, as compared to the previous week. The gain followed a gradual increase since October, reported Associated Press.Also Read - Andhra Reports 10 More Omicron Cases; State Tally Reaches 16

In its weekly epidemiological report released late Tuesday, WHO noted that nearly 4.99 million cases were reported around the world between December 20 and 26, of this, biggest surge was recorded in United States of America. However, as per WHO’s data, the number of newly reported deaths worldwide last week was down 4 per cent to 44,680. Also Read - New Year Celebrations To Remain Muted In Metro Cities Amid Omicron Surge. Check List Of Curbs Here

With with 2.84 million new cases, Europe accounted for more than half the total cases, noted WHO. However, the new cases in Europe amounted to only a 3 per cent increase over the previous week. Europe also had the highest infection rate of any region, with 304.6 new cases per 100,000 residents. Also Read - Omicron Scare in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Makes Big Statement Amid Looming New Variant Threats

The UN heath agency, however, noted that new cases in the Americas were up 39 per cent to nearly 1.48 million last week, and the region had the second-highest infection rate with 144.4 new cases per 100,000 residents. The US alone saw more than 1.18 million cases, a 34 per cent increase.

Meanwhile, new cases being reported in Africa were also up 7 per cent to nearly 275,000. The UN agency said that “the overall risk related to the new variant … omicron remains very high.” It cited “consistent evidence” that it has a growth advantage over the delta variant, which remains dominant in parts of the world, according to Associated Press report.

Further, WHO informed that a decline in case incidence has been seen in South Africa, and that early data from that country, the UK and Denmark suggest a reduced risk of hospitalization with omicron. But, the agency added that more data is needed “to understand the clinical markers of severity including the use of oxygen, mechanical ventilation and death, and how severity may be impacted by vaccination and/or prior … infection.”

Omicron was first detected in South Africa last month. Health experts across the globe have noted the Omicron variant is much more transmissible but produces mild cases. WHO has declared Omicron a ‘variant of concern’ on November 26.

(With Inputs from Agencies)