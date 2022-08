New Delhi: In a bid to contain fresh COVID outbreak, China has decided to shut the world’s biggest electronics wholesale market in Huaqiangbei, southern technology hub of Shenzhen, for four days as part of coronavirus lockdown. The South China Morning Post reported that the suspension of business operations at Huaqiangbei is part of a series of broader measures initiated by the Shenzhen government to contain the outbreak.Also Read - This New Durable Coating May Kill COVID Virus, Other Germs In Minutes: Study

However, the closure adds new risks to supply chains, as the hi-tech industry accounted for 20 per cent of Shenzhen's gross domestic product in 2020. The Huaqiangbei district, which is a global electronics sourcing centre, has been ordered to shut from Monday to Thursday.

LOCKDOWN IN CHINA”S SHENZHEN

All shops in the affected areas have been ordered to shut down, except for essential businesses, such as supermarkets, restaurants and pharmacies.

Restaurants are only allowed to provide takeaways.

All dine-in services have been suspended.

Guiyuan, Nanhu and Sungang subdistricts in Luohu have also gone into full lockdown.

Schools in several areas were closed and switched to online teaching.

Shenzhen, the city of over 17 million, managed to contain a Covid-19 outbreak within a week in March, and was hailed as a model of effective governance. Eleven confirmed cases of Covid-19 were discovered in Shenzhen on Monday, triggering the closure of 24 metro stations and a lockdown of Futian district, according to local reports.

(With agency inputs)