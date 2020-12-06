New Delhi: An aircraft of the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force (RAF) has captured images of the world’s biggest iceberg as it drifted through the South Atlantic. The A400m aircraft flew low over the 4,200-sq-km block, to observe the increasingly ragged state of the iceberg known as A68a. The RAF A400M from British Forces South Atlantic Island (BFSAI) was sent out to assess the situation of the iceberg. Also Read - Google Earth User Spots Mysterious '400-Foot Ice Ship' Off The Coast Of Antarctica, Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories

As per a BBC report, the pictures obtained by the A400M was able to observe multiple cracks and fissures, innumerable icy chunks that have fallen off, and what appear to be tunnels extending under the waterline. The Antarctic berg is currently bearing down on the British Overseas Territory of South Georgia.

This massive iceberg is now just 200km from the island and there is a high probability that it could become stuck in shallow coastal waters.

“Guided by satellite tracking, the A400M can get under the weather and closer to the iceberg, enabling more detailed observations,” said Squadron Leader Michael Wilkinson, Officer Commanding 1312 Flt, said in a BFSAI Facebook posting. Also Read - Iceberg Twice The Size of London Split From Antartic, Adrift in Weddell Sea

“I know I speak on behalf of all of the crew involved when I say this is certainly a unique and unforgettable task to be involved in,” he added.

The data collected by A400M reconnaissance has been shared with both GSGSSI and British Antarctic Survey (BAS) who are following the progress of the A68a. The imagery stills, video footage and visual observations will all assist in predicting the iceberg’s future behaviour and ascertaining the scale of the threat to the local area, said the Facebook post.

This iceberg would have usually attracted the attention of the numerous cruise ships in the Southern Ocean during the summer. However, with the global pandemic on-going, cruise ship traffic is negligible this year.