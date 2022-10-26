World’s Dirtiest Man: They say any publicity is good, every adverse moniker is a compliment, and being in any news is good. This might be true for a few abstract cases, just as this one where one man from Iran, all of 94 years and dubbed the “world’s dirtiest man” died, as reported by the state media also reported that the “world’s dirtiest man” had not cleaned himself like taking a bath using water and soap for more than five decades.Also Read - Huge Fire, Shots Heard from Evin Prison in Iran Capital Amid Mahsa Amini Protests

As reported by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the official news agency of the Islamic Republic of Iran, “Amou Haji”, an endearing nickname for an elderly person, died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah in the southern province of Fars. Also Read - Mandana Karimi Holds Solo Protest Against Iran Hijab Row In Mumbai; Taslima Nasreen Asks 'Why Is She Alone'

Amou Haji, covered in soot and living in a cinder-block shack, was reported by local media not to have bathed with water or soap in more than 60 years. The reason given for his repulsion to the cleaning act by his villagers is that he had experienced “emotional setbacks in his youth” that led him to refuse to wash. Also Read - Juliette Binoche, Marion Cotillard, Isabelle Huppert Chop Hair In Solidarity With Iranian Women Over Hijab

The Tehran Times reported in 2014 that Haji would eat roadkill (animals that are killed on roads by cars or other vehicles), smoke a pipe filled with animal excrement, and believed that cleanliness would make him ill. It is also said that there are photos that show him smoking multiple cigarettes at once.

For reasons best known to them, the villagers had, a few months ago, persuaded him to wash, reports IRNA. If true, it means that he could not take cleaning.