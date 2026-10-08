World’s first nuclear clock and its ticking: China, Austria scientists build it, why does it matter? – All you need to know

Scientists in Austria and China have built the world’s first operating nuclear clocks using Thorium-229. Know how this physics breakthrough works and why it matters.

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World's first nuclear clock and its ticking: China, Austria scientists build it, why does it matter? – All you need to know | Image: facebook

World’s First Nuclear Clock: In a major breakthrough, scientists in Austria and China have independently built the first operating nuclear clock in the world. This has opened a whole new chapter in precision timekeeping. With this clock, researchers and physicists can probe the fundamental laws of nature. Two independent teams- one from TU Wien in Vienna and another from Tsinghua University in Beijing – published their findings in Nature on October 7.

This is the first time a clock tracks time using an atom’s nucleus instead of its surrounding electrons.

As per the paper, the breakthrough technology is based on the radioactive isotope thorium-229, embedded in calcium fluoride crystals. How it works – a controlled ultraviolet laser interacts with the thorium nuclei. This causes the laser to bounce between two energy states. These ultra-precise nuclear signals serve as the benchmark for measuring time.

Shifting From Electrons To Nucleus

Traditional atomic clocks measure energy states changes of electrons that surround atoms. If we talk about accuracy, the world’s most precise optical atomic clocks are extraordinarily precise and accurate. However, these clocks are very sensitive to external disturbances, involving very complex and delicate systems.

Nuclear Clocks Are Built To Beat Atomic Precision

On the other hand, a nuclear clock uses transitions that happen inside the atomic nucleus. This process involves protons and neutrons. Scientists have used this complicated process because the nucleus is much smaller and more tightly bound than the electron shell. The researchers are expecting less susceptible nuclear transitions to certain environmental disturbances.

This process allows nuclear clocks to surpass the best atomic clocks when it comes to stability and accuracy.

However, these nuclear clocks don’t outperform the optical atomic clocks and orders of improvement are still possible.

Why Does Nuclear Clock Matter?

In simple terms, ultra-precise timekeeping powers everyday tools we use every day such as – GPS, telecoms and financial networks. High-precision future nuclear clocks could enhance the current systems, making them more reliable while operating on smaller, tougher hardware.

Researchers from Vienna used their nuclear clock to search for tiny variations in the thorium-229 transition. This process could be caused by interactions with ultralight dark matter. However, the experiment showed that the clock can already perform precision measurements.

Dark matter remains invisible to conventional telescopes despite being thought to make up much of the matter in the universe.

A nuclear clock could therefore become more than an extraordinarily accurate timekeeper. It could become a new detector for physics beyond the Standard Model.

For physicists, the biggest takeaway is that two separate teams reached this milestone using different methods, proving the technology works on broader principles rather than a single fluke.