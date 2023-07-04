Home

News

World

World’s Hottest Day Has Just Been Recorded; Check Details

World’s Hottest Day Has Just Been Recorded; Check Details

"It's a death sentence for people and ecosystems." climate scientist Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Britain's Imperial College London are saying.

According to data from the American National Centres for Environmental Prediction, the day between July 4 and Monday, July 3, was the hottest ever recorded on Earth. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The day between July 4 and Monday, July 3, according to data from the American National Centres for Environmental Prediction, was the hottest ever seen on Earth, a new agency, Reuters, reported. The average global temperature increased to 17.01 degrees Celsius (62.62 degrees Fahrenheit), breaking the previous record of 16.92 degrees Celsius (62.46 degrees Fahrenheit) established in August 2016. This occurred when heatwaves burned the globe.

Trending Now

Southern US Suffering

The southern US has been suffering under an intense heat dome in recent weeks. In China, an enduring heatwave continued, with temperatures above 35 °C (95 °F). North Africa has seen temperatures near 50 °C (122 °F), the report said.

You may like to read

And even Antarctica, which is currently in its winter, registered anomalously high temperatures. Ukraine’s Vernadsky Research Base in the white continent’s Argentine Islands recently broke its July temperature record with 8.7 C (47.6 F), the new report of the agency said.

Not a Milestone Worth Celebrating

“This is not a milestone we should be celebrating,” said climate scientist Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Britain’s Imperial College London.

“It’s a death sentence for people and ecosystems.”

Scientists said climate change, combined with an emerging El Nino pattern, was to blame.

“Unfortunately, it promises to only be the first in a series of new records set this year as increasing emissions of [carbon dioxide] and greenhouse gases coupled with a growing El Nino event push temperatures to new highs,” said Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist at Berkeley Earth, in a statement, the new agency said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES