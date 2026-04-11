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Worlds largest empty oil tankers heading toward US to load worlds finest and sweetest oil and gas: Donald Trump amid Hormuz stalemate

‘World’s largest empty oil tankers heading toward US to load world’s finest and sweetest oil and gas’: Donald Trump amid Hormuz stalemate

This statement comes at a time when senior officials from the United States and Iran are meeting in Islamabad.

(Image: Al Jazeera)

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing talks with Iran, US President Donald Trump made a major announcement on Saturday, 11 April 2026. He stated that a large number of the world’s largest empty oil tankers are currently heading toward the United States, where they will load oil and gas. Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “A massive number of some of the world’s largest empty oil tankers are currently heading toward the United States to load the world’s finest and sweetest oil and gas. We possess more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined—and the quality is superior, too.”

Strait of Hormuz Crisis

This statement comes at a time when senior officials from the United States and Iran are meeting in Islamabad, facilitated by Pakistani mediators. Iran has stated that Washington must accept certain “red lines” before face-to-face negotiations can commence, in order to bring an end to the six-week-old conflict between the two nations. Earlier this week, Trump had asserted that Iran should not levy fees on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz—a practice that has triggered the most severe crisis to date in the global energy supply.

Iran’s Conditions for Negotiations

Iran has put forward a 10-point plan for negotiations, which includes demands for the withdrawal of US forces from West Asia, the lifting of sanctions imposed on Iran, and permission for Iran to exercise control over the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian media reported that the delegation traveling to Islamabad comprises 71 individuals, including negotiators, experts, and security officials. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, held a telephone conversation with the country’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Reza Shibani. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had previously stated that the Israeli attack on Lebanon constituted a clear violation of the initial ceasefire agreement, rendering any further negotiations meaningless.

How Much Oil Does the US Sell, and to Whom?

In 2025, the United States exported approximately 4 million barrels of crude oil per day, with total annual exports amounting to nearly 3.9 billion barrels. Among the primary purchasing nations, the Netherlands leads the list (419 million barrels), followed by Mexico (398 million), Canada (324 million), South Korea (257 million), Japan (247 million), China (238 million), and India (221 million barrels). In addition to these, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Spain are also major importers. Europe and Asia serve as the primary markets; however, while exports to China witnessed a decline, those to India saw an increase. The US sells oil to a total of over 146 countries, thereby influencing the global energy trade.

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