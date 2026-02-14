Home

News

Worlds largest Muslim country to get its own aircraft carrier, negotiations on with European superpower

World’s largest Muslim country to get its own aircraft carrier, negotiations on with European superpower

The carrier is not intended for high-end power projection with fighter jets; instead, it can serve as a helicopter carrier and a platform for drones.

The ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi carrier is a 10,300-ton ship built in the 1980s. (Wikimedia)

New Delhi: Indonesia could soon become the fourth Asian country to acquire an aircraft carrier after China, India, and Japan. Currently, three countries in the Asian continent operate aircraft carriers. India has two carriers—INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya. China has three operational aircraft carriers—Liaoning, Shandong, and Fujian. Japan recently converted two helicopter docks into carriers capable of carrying F-35B stealth fighters.

Grant from the Italian government

According to the EurAsian Times, the Indonesian government is discussing the purchase of Italy’s ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi aircraft carrier. Indonesia, the country with the largest Muslim population, reported on Friday, February 13, that Giuseppe Garibaldi is a grant from the Italian government. Negotiations and other necessary procedures are underway between the two sides.

Expected to arrive in October

Admiral Muhammad Ali, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy, has stated that Indonesia’s first Italian-built aircraft carrier, the Giuseppe Garibaldi, is expected to arrive in the country in October this year. If the purchase is finalized, Indonesia will become the fourth country in the Asian region to possess an aircraft carrier.

The ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi carrier is a 10,300-ton ship built in the 1980s. It is capable of operating fixed-wing aircraft such as Harriers and helicopters. Following the commissioning of Italy’s new multi-purpose Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) Trieste, the ship was placed in reserve in October 2024.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Challenges before Indonesia

This transfer from Italy to Indonesia is not without challenges. Indonesia has not yet operated a carrier. The carrier will likely arrive in Indonesia with an Italian military contingent. Upon arrival, it will undergo extensive local renovation and modifications.

Given the capabilities of the Giuseppe Garibaldi, this aircraft carrier will be a crucial addition to the Indonesian Navy’s capabilities. However, the carrier is not intended for high-end power projection with fighter jets. Instead, it can serve as a helicopter carrier and a platform for drones.

What do experts say?

Experts are questioning whether Indonesia needs an aircraft carrier at all. This is also because the country is grappling with budget constraints. Given Indonesia’s focus on protecting its islands and other fleet needs, strategic priorities have been questioned.

On the other hand, there are a significant number of experts who support the purchase of an aircraft carrier. Such experts say that the purchase will enhance humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts in Indonesia, an island nation bordering one of the world’s most disaster-prone areas.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.