Man with World’s Longest Nose Dies at 75

A Turkish man who held the Guinness World Record for having the longest nose has sadly died at the age of 75.

Mehmet Ozyurek was cremated in his hometown of Artvin. Photo Credit: guinnessworldrecords.com

A Turkish man who held the Guinness World Record for having the longest nose has sadly died at the age of 75. The news of Mehmet Ozyurek’s passing was announced by the Guinness World Records on their official website, expressing their sorrow over his demise. Ozyurek’s funeral took place in his hometown of Artvin.

In 2021, Ozyurek’s nose was measured at an astounding length of 3.46 inches, solidifying his record.

He held the title of the longest nose on a living male three times, first winning the title in 2001 on Guinness World Records: Primetime in Los Angeles. He achieved the feat again in 2010 on the set of Lo Show dei Record in Italy and once more in 2021.

The Guinness World Records described Ozyurek as a well-known figure loved for his enthusiasm for life. He always took pride in speaking about how he considered himself ‘blessed’ to have a nose that broke records.

Tragically, Mehmet Ozyurek fell ill and suffered a massive heart attack while scheduled for surgery. Despite the doctors’ efforts to save him, they were unable to revive him.

Ozyurek’s son, Baris, spoke to Turkish news portal Mynet and described his father as a kind-hearted man who never intended to offend anyone. Baris expressed his gratitude to the people of Artvin and their fans for their support during this difficult time. “We are in pain. My father was very kind-hearted; he always tried not to offend anyone. He was not only at peace with his nose but also with his life,” Baris said.

In a previous interview with the Guinness World Records, Ozyurek mentioned that he had a heightened sense of smell compared to others. “I can detect smells that others can’t. When I say, ‘there is a smell here,’ other people might say, ‘we don’t smell anything.’ I tell them, ‘you may not smell it, but I can,” he said.

According to Ozyurek, his prominent nose was a hereditary trait, although the exact cause of its size remained unknown.

The residents of Artvin, along with Ozyurek’s fans, were deeply saddened by his passing.

