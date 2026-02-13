Home

Worlds most powerful passports; Singapore at no. 1, Japan and UAE in top 3, US barely manages, what about India?

Japan and South Korea's passports grant visa-free entry to 187 countries, ranking second, while Sweden and the United Arab Emirates are tied at third, with 186 countries.

India's passport has reached 75th position in the latest Henley Passport Index. (Image: www.henleyglobal.com)

New Delhi: Henley, which provides information on the status of passports around the world, has released its new ranking. According to the list, the strength of the Indian passport has increased this year. India’s passport has reached the 75th position in the latest Henley Passport Index. This is a remarkable jump of 10 places from last year’s 85th position. Indian passport holders can now travel to 56 countries without a visa.

The Henley Passport Index ranks passports based on the number of destinations their passport holders can visit without a visa. A higher passport rank indicates easier international travel for citizens of that country. India has recovered from a recent decline in the rankings.

Highest position was in 2006

The Indian passport has improved significantly in the latest rankings. However, India is far from its highest position. The highest ranking for India’s passport in this list was 71, achieved in 2006. Since then, the Indian passport has hovered around 80.

Experts say that the ranking of India’s passport reflects its growing strength. It indicates that the country is being seen as a responsible and influential player in international affairs. This is allowing Indian citizens to benefit from its position in the world.

Visa-Free countries for Indian passport holders

Countries offering visa-free entry with Indian passports include Angola, Barbados, Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, Cook Islands, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, Macau, Malaysia, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, Nepal, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vanuatu.

Countries that grant visa on arrival to Indian passport holders include Albania, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Indonesia, Jordan, Laos, Madagascar, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Niue, Palau Islands, Qatar, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Saint Lucia, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Tuvalu, and Zimbabwe.

Singapore tops the list

Singapore ranks first in the new Henley Index. Singapore’s passport provides visa-free access to 192 destinations. Japan and South Korea’s passports grant visa-free entry to 187 countries, ranking second. Sweden and the United Arab Emirates are tied at third, with 186 countries.

France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland share fourth place on the list. Passport holders from these countries are granted visa-free entry to 185 countries. Austria, Greece, Malta, and Portugal are next on the list, with passport holders from all these countries receiving visa-free entry to 184 countries. Australia, the UK, Canada, and New Zealand are among the top 10 countries on this list.

