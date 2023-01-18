Top Recommended Stories
World’s Oldest Known Person, French Nun Sister Andre, Dies At 118
Randon, known as Sister Andre, was born in southern France on February 11, 1904, when World War I was still a decade away.
France: The world’s oldest known person, French nun Lucile Randon, has died aged 118, a spokesman told AFP on Tuesday. She died in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon. Randon, known as Sister Andre, was born in southern France on February 11, 1904, when World War I was still a decade away.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.