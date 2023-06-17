Home

‘World’s Oldest Woman’ Celebrates Her Upcoming 123rd Birthday by Savouring Cake in Brazil

A Brazilian woman, believed to be the oldest person in the world, celebrated her upcoming 123rd birthday by enjoying a piece of cake in Brazil's Parana State.

Amantina dos Santos Duvirgem | Photo: Facebook @Prefeitura de Tibagi

A Brazilian woman, believed to be the oldest person in the world, celebrated her upcoming 123rd birthday by enjoying a piece of cake in Brazil’s Parana State. On Friday, civic officials in Sao Sebastiao organized a grand birthday party for Amantina dos Santos Duvirgem, who is 122 years old, as she cut a cake to mark the occasion. According to Duvirgem’s pension records, she was born on June 22, 1900, making her the oldest living person in the world. However, her claim to be the oldest person alive is not recognized by the Guinness World Records, as her birth certificate was issued only when she applied for her pension. The exact date was confirmed through a process that involved obtaining statements from four individuals, all of whom were over 70 years old.

The current title of the world’s oldest person alive is held by American-Spanish Branyas Morera, who celebrated her 116th birthday on March 4 of this year. Morera was awarded the title following the passing of 118-year-old French nun Sister Andre earlier this year.

Morera was born in United States’s San Francisco in 1907, and moved to Catalonia, Spain, as a child. She has spent the last 22 years of her life in a nursing home there.

The 116-year-old, who has three children, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, attributes her old age to ‘order, tranquility’ and ‘staying away from toxic people’.

And despite her age, she is active on social media, frequently posting on Twitter with the help of her daughter. She is also a keen piano player.

In response to her record-breaking age, she apologised on the micro-blogging site for not being able to respond individually.

“I am surprised and grateful for the expectation generated by the fact that I am the oldest living person in the world. Thank you very much to everyone for the interest shown, although I have not done any merit. These days have been very overwhelming.” She wrote.

Interestingly, Marero survived not only Spanish Influenza pandemic but also the Spanish Civil War, and both World Wars.

