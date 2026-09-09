World’s richest Prime Minister receives a 64% salary hike, taking his pay package to over Rs 26 crore annually

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a pay hike of more than 60% for ministers, taking his own annual salary from Sg$2.2 million ($1.7 million) to Sg$3.6 million.

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World's richest Prime Minister receives a 64% salary hike, taking his pay package to over Rs 26 crore annually (Pic: X)

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong informed Parliament on Tuesday that political leaders will receive a pay raise, with ministers’ salaries increasing by more than 60%.

Singapore has justified the exorbitant salaries of political leaders, arguing that this attracts capable people and ensures good governance. Nevertheless, the issue is politically sensitive, as cabinet members earn far more than most ordinary citizens.

What will be the salary of Singapore’s PM?

Wong said the change will increase his annual benchmark salary from S$2.2 million ($1.7 million) to S$3.6 million. The Deputy Prime Minister’s salary will rise from S$1.87 million to S$3.06 million, while Cabinet ministers will receive salaries between S$1.80 million and S$2.88 million, depending on their seniority and portfolio importance.

Highest paid PM in the world

Wong said he plans to donate the entire salary increase he received during his tenure to worthy causes. Even before the pay hike, Singapore’s prime minister’s salary was higher than that of many other leaders, including the US and G7 countries.

“Political salaries are a difficult and emotive issue,” Wong said. Wong’s People’s Action Party has been in power for a long time and dominates Singapore’s Parliament and the 21-member Cabinet. “The amounts involved far exceed the income of most citizens, so I understand why Singaporeans scrutinize it closely and why many have such strong opinions on the matter,” he said.

However, Wong said the real issue is whether Singapore will continue to have the political leadership it needs to take the country forward in the coming decades. Singapore is consistently ranked among the least corrupt countries in the world. Wong said the salary increases were recommended by an independent committee. He also said that current office holders will not be immediately upgraded to the new pay scales.

Wong said the pay raises were recommended by an independent committee, adding that existing office holders would not be moved immediately to the new benchmarks.

They will receive a one-off adjustment of up to 9 per cent from October 15, depending on individual circumstances, including performance.

“Any subsequent changes will be based on individual performance and responsibilities,” said Wong.