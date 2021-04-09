World's Roof, That Hosts The Mount Everest And K2, Is Melting!

The Tibetan Plateau, also called the “world’s roof”, stands 3 miles above sea level and covers a large area of land. Hence, it is called the roof of the world. It is surrounded by towering mountain ranges that hosts the world’s two highest summits—Mount Everest and K2. And because of various factors including human activities, particularly greenhouse gas emissions, the plateau has warmed more rapidly than the global average in the past decades. This isn’t good news! Also Read - Nepal Bans 3 Indian Climbers For 6 Years For Faking Mount Everest Summit

A recent study, according to The Weather Channel (TWC), suggests that the worst is yet to come as the plateau will experience warming at a much faster rate than ever before.

What we know about the Tibetan Plateau?

The largest plateau in the world is known as the Tibetan Plateau. Did you know the Tibetan Plateau, widely known as the Water Tower of Asia, contains the largest volume of ice that annually feeds water to multiple major Asian rivers? The drastic warming of this Water Tower, as predicted by climate models, has significant hydrological implications for the region. The warming has already started to affect the hydrological cycle and ecosystem services, leading to glacier retreat and geohazard disasters like landslides and debris flows. This is definitely not good for the world.

What does the study say?

The study from Chinese researchers corrected the future projections of current global climate models that have underestimated the anthropogenic warming of the Plateau. According to their results, the Tibetan Plateau could witness much higher warming than previously projected.

The findings of this research were published in the Environmental Research Letters recently.

“For example, under a medium carbon emission scenario (RCP4.5), the Tibetan Plateau is expected to warm by 2.25°C and 2.99°C in the mid-term (2041-2060) and end of 21st century (2081-2100), which are 0.24°C and 0.32°C warmer than the uncorrected projections, respectively,” introduced Wenxia Zhang, the second author of the study.

Notably, this will lead to greater glacier retreat and will also disrupt the water supply for billions of humans, animals, and flora species along rivers like the Ganga and Brahmaputra in India, the Indus in Pakistan and the Yellow and Yangtze in China.

The melting of these glaciers, that represent centuries of snow compressed over time into slowly flowing rivers of ice, not only contributes to rising sea levels but also alters the flow of rivers – which has economic and social consequences as they affect agriculture and the production of hydroelectricity. This is a matter of a grave concern.

While initially melting glaciers can be interpreted as a good sign due to an increase in streamflow, they eventually reach a tipping point, called peak flow, after which the meltwater starts to taper.

“A clear understanding of the past warming of the Tibetan Plateau, particularly the underlying human influence, can help better anticipating and interpreting future changes,” TWC quoted Tianjun Zhou, a senior scientist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The conclusion

The researchers used Coupled Model Intercomparison Project 5 (CMIP5), an archive of comprehensive climate models, in which historical projections are observed under individual external factors. By analyzing these models, the study demonstrated that human influence is the dominant driving force behind the warming of the Tibetan Plateau (1.23°C over 1961-2005). Greenhouse gases by themself have contributed to a temperature rise of 1.37°C, which has been slightly offset by anthropogenic aerosols.