‘Would be Big Mistake’: Joe Biden Warns Israel Against Reoccupying Hamas-Ruled Territory

Joe Biden called Hamas a 'bunch of cowards' who are hiding behind the civilians and expressed confidence that Israel would do everything in their power to avoid the killing of innocent civilians.

Joe Biden said there is a "fundamental difference" between Israelis killed in the Hamas attack and Palestinian civilians and Hamas terrorists killed in Tel Aviv's counter-attack.

Tel Aviv: Amid Israel’s preparation for a ground offensive against Gaza, US President Joe Biden on Monday issued a stern warning to Israel against reoccupying the Hamas-ruled territory, marking his first significant effort to restrain the nation following the deadly Hamas assault that claimed over 1,400 lives, including at least 30 Americans.

Asked whether he would support Israel’s move, Biden said, ” I think it’d be a big mistake. Look, what happened in Gaza, in my view, is Hamas and the extreme elements of Hamas don’t represent all the Palestinian people. And I think that it would be a mistake for Israel to occupy Gaza again. But, going in but taking out the extremists the Hezbollah is up north but Hamas down south.”

The counterattack by Israel on October 7, 2023 has received unwavering support from Biden for the country’s right to defend itself. Despite refusing to criticize Israel’s retaliatory actions in Gaza, Biden warned against a full-scale occupation of the region.

Biden has said that there is a “fundamental difference” between Israelis killed in the Hamas attack and Palestinian civilians and Hamas terrorists killed in Tel Aviv’s counter-attack as the terrorist group Hamas has engaged in barbarism “that is as consequential as the holocaust.”

Speaking to CBS News 60 Minutes Interview, Biden called Hamas a “bunch of cowards” who are hiding behind the civilians. He expressed confidence that Israel would do everything in their power to avoid the killing of innocent civilians.

Asked whether there was a time for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Biden said, “Look, there’s a fundamental difference. Israel is going after a group of people who have engaged in barbarism that is as consequential as the Holocaust. And so I think Israel has to respond.”

“They have to go after Hamas. Hamas is a bunch of cowards. They’re hiding behind the civilians. They put their headquarters where civilians are and buildings and the like. But to the extent they can separate out and avoid, I’m confident the Israelis are gonna do everything in their power to avoid the killing of innocent civilians,” he said in a CBS News 60 Minutes interview.

Regarding his support for Israel, Biden said, “The Jews have been subject to abuse, prejudice, and attempt to wipe them out for, oh, God, over a thousand years. For me, it’s about decency, respect, honour. it’s just simply wrong. Wrong, wrong, wrong. It violates every religious principle I have and every way and every single principle my father taught me.”

Biden said that Hamas must be eliminated. However, he stressed that there needs to be a path called the “two-state solution.” Asked whether he believes Israel would support it, he said, “Not now, not now.” However, Biden said that he thinks Israel understands that a significant portion of Palestinian people do not share the views of Hamas and Hezbollah, CBS News reported.

Biden Raises $71 Million For Re-election Campaign

In the meantime, Joe Biden has raised more than $71 million for his re-election campaign in the third fundraising quarter of the year, outpacing his rival and predecessor President Donald Trump as well as the rest of the Republican primary.

