Home

News

X DOWN? Elon Musks social media platform faces outage as several users report issues – Heres how to fix access issues

X DOWN? Elon Musk’s social media platform faces outage as several users report issues – Here’s how to fix access issues

X, earlier known as Twitter, appeared to be down, with thousands of users complaining about access issues.

X DOWN? Elon Musk’s social media platform faces an outage as several users report issues – Here’s how to fix access issues

X DOWN? Elon Musk’s micro-blogging site X or Twitter appeared to be down on Friday for thousands of users. Several users complained that they are facing problems with access. Downdetector – which provides real-time service status of websites – logged over 5,400 complaints. However, the cause of the outage was not known and the microblogging side did not issue any official notification regarding the situation. Several users complained about the outage on the Downdetector page.

Thousands of users reached Downdetector page and flagged the fluctuating in the service. However, others stated that the X outage was for some time and the services were resumed. After some time, complaints were also dipped with the current range between 2,700 and 2,800.

Some users even joked about the short-term issues they were facing.

“Twitter was down for a hot minute for me. if u saw my tweet get posted like 5 times, blame elon musk,” A users wrote.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Oh god, did twitter shut down for a few minutes? Lmao,” another wrote.

According to the The Downdetector page, several users faced issues with the app, while others complained regarding feed and timeline. While some complained that they faced troubles with the website.

The outage map had shown that cities which are located on east and west coasts faced outages. The cities included Seattle and New York.

Here’s How To Fix X Access Issues

• Users should try to check their internet connection or try updating the app

• They can also clear the app cache

• Due to the widespread nature of the issue, it appears to be a company-side issue

• User-end fixes are not going to fix the issue or work in this case

• The platform had also faced technical issues a few days ago

• Several users had complained about being unable to access posts

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.