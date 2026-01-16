Home

X outage reported from across countries; How big and serious was the issue?

New Delhi: The Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) experienced a worldwide outage on Friday, January 16, 2026.

What time did outage occur?

The electrical failure reports started to show a sharp rise at around 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) as users started to raise complaint with the social networking app, as reported by Downdetector.com. This internet outage watchdog added that due to the downtime, users have reported not being able to access the news feeds.

Other sources say that the power failure issue with X spiked shortly after 10 a.m. EST, when more than 68,000 users reported issues with the social media platform by 10:11 a.m., according to Downdetector. The X app reported the bulk of problems, going up to 56%, while 33% reported problems with opening the X portal. Ten per cent reported issues with server connectivity.

What kind of issues did users face?

When users tried to log in to X, they were greeted by an inactive page or a blank screen. Many couldn’t log into their accounts. Those who managed to log in could not access the posts. Also, a completely blank home screen was displayed upon logging in, no posts or updates were visible, the mobile app was significantly affected while the desktop website reported a bit less of issues. The problem persisted even after repeatedly refreshing the page while users also saw error or retry messages.

How big and serious was the outage?

This outage is considered more serious than previous ones as it affected functions in not just one country or a particular region, but many countries across the continents and time zones. The bulk of issues were faced by the X app while both mobile and desktop users experienced the same problem, thus giving wings to the speculations that the issue was with the platform’s system itself.

