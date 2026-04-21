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Xi Jinping in BIG trouble as crude oil prices surge due to tensions in West Asia, UN lowers economic growth forecasts for China, India also in...

Xi Jinping in BIG trouble as crude oil prices surge due to tensions in West Asia, UN lowers economic growth forecasts for China, India also in…

Disruptions in oil and gas supply—caused by issues in the Strait of Hormuz and earlier factors like control over Venezuela—have had the worst impact on China, as it is the world’s largest buyer.

Chinese President Xi Jinping

New Delhi: The tensions between the United States and Iran are escalating with each passing day. After a month-long intense conflict, the world was hopeful that peace talks in Pakistan would bring stability to West Asia, but the 21-hour discussions ended without any result, and tensions have once again reached a peak. The biggest flashpoint remains the Strait of Hormuz. Crude oil prices have started surging again amid rising global tensions, and in view of this, the United Nations has dealt a blow to Asian countries, including China and India.

The UN has lowered its economic growth forecasts for China and India due to the Iran war. Not only this, growth estimates for other Asian countries have also been reduced. The report states that China’s growth could remain below 5 percent, which is a major setback for the country. As per a senior economist at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, China’s economy will grow at a slower pace this year.

Here are some of the key details:

In 2025, China’s economic growth stood at 5 percent, but this year it is expected to be between 4.6 percent and 4.3 percent.

The major reasons cited include the ongoing war between the United States and Iran, as well as rising crude oil prices due to tensions in the Middle East.

Disruptions in oil and gas supply—caused by issues in the Strait of Hormuz and earlier factors like control over Venezuela—have had the worst impact on China, as it is the world’s largest buyer.

Major Setback For China:

This development can bring a major setback for the “dragon,” as China demonstrated resilience by recording a better-than-expected 5% growth in the first quarter. Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo’an also emphasized last week that the world’s second-largest economy would continue to act as an engine of global growth.

Big cut in India’s estimate

The United Nations has reduced its growth forecast for India. Citing economist Hamza Malik, it said that India’s economy grew at a rate of over 7 percent last year. However, this year, rising crude oil prices due to the Middle East war, along with increasing gasoline and fertilizer costs, could negatively impact the pace of economic growth. Due to these factors, the UN expects India’s growth rate to decline by about 1% compared to last year, settling around 6% this year.

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