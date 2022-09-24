Beijing: Amid speculations over Chinese President Xi Jinping being under house arrest, reports on social media surfaced that 60% of flights in China were grounded on Friday. However, any explanation in this regard has not been issued by the Chinese government. On social media, it is said that the Chinese Army General Li Qiaoming has taken over as the new president.Also Read - Is Chinese President Xi Jinping Under House Arrest? Social Media Abuzz With Speculations

The reports also claimed that Beijing has cancelled more than 6,000 domestic flights and international flights. Moreover, all tickets sold by the high-speed rail have been suspended, and the rail is completely stopped until further notice, the reports claimed.

#Beijing Airport canceled more than 6,000 domestic flights and international flights. Also, all tickets sold by the high-speed rail are suspended, and the rail is completely stopped until further notice. #XiJinping #China #ChinaMilitaryCoup pic.twitter.com/SBgFccyUZd — The Casulers (@casulers) September 24, 2022



The development comes at a time when the hashtag, Xi Jinping started trending on Twitter after a few reports came from China stating that President Xi Jinping has been put under house arrest by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The reports came to the surface after Chinese human right activist Jennifer Zeng share a video on Twitter. In the video, a few military vehicles were seen running on a road. Zeng said in the post that the convoy was 80 km long and the rumour was that Xi Jinping had been put under house arrest.

Sharing the video, Zeng wrote, “#PLA military vehicles heading to #Beijing on Sep 22. Starting from Huanlai County near Beijing & ending in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, the entire procession is as long as 80 KM. Meanwhile, rumour has it that #XiJinping was under arrest after #CCP seniors removed him as head of PLA.”

According to several posts on the Twitter, Xi Jinping, who was recently in Samarkand for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, or SCO, summit, was removed as the chief of China’s People’s Liberation Army, or the PLA.

“New rumour to be checked out: Is Xi jingping under house arrest in Beijing ? When Xi was in Samarkand recently, the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party were supposed to have removed Xi from the Party’s in-charge of Army. Then House arrest followed. So goes the rumour,” former Cabinet minister and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said in a tweet.