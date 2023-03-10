Home

Xi Unanimously Elected Chinese Prez For Third Time, On Track To Hold Power Till Death

New Delhi: The Parliament of the People’s Republic of China has been unanimously awarded a third five-year presidential term, as per the state media. Xi is on the track to remaining in power for life. The state media also reported that the Parliament has elected Han Zheng as the country’s Vice President.

