Xylazine: This New Drug Is Turning People Into Zombies, Causing Alarm In US

A new drug called xylazine is causing a menace in the United States that has left people's skin to decay.

The 'zombie drug' - xylazine is used as a veterinarian sedative. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A new drug is causing a menace in the United States that has left user’s skin to deteriorate. The ‘zombie drug’ – xylazine, which is used as a veterinarian sedative, is reportedly rotting people’s skin.

According to a report by Time magazine, xylazine spread is causing a public health threat in the US. The use of this dangerous drug is rising at an exponential rate which has led to skin infections and overdose.

Public authorities are reportedly horrified about the major symptoms and scars that have left behind on the users. It is easily available in the US streets for just a few dollars per bag.

What Is Xylazine

The animal tranquilizer xylazine, known as ‘tranq’, is mix of Fentanyl. Xylazine may have entered local illicit supplies of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

The tranquilizer can leave users in an hours-long stupor, and it also causes slowed breathing that interferes with the effectiveness of naloxone, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

