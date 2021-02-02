Mushaal Hussein Malik, wife of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, has called on the Pakistan government to cut all diplomatic ties with India and scrap the Simla Agreement in what she termed a “show of solidarity” for the Kashmir cause. Also Read - 1 Year of Coronavirus Outbreak: From Lockdown to Vaccination, How India Handled World’s Biggest Pandemic

Mushaal Malik stated this during a joint press conference with religious political party Jamat-e-Islami in Lahore, where she appealed to the whole Pakistani nation to "highlight the genocide of Kashmiris by Indian forces in the valley."

"The government has failed to meet the nation's expectations. The rulers are only paying lip service to the Kashmir cause," said Ameerul Azeem, Secretary General of Jamat-e-Islami.

“The government should take the case of illegally detained Kashmiri leaders Yasin Malik, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Asiya Andrabi and others to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and other world forums to ensure their release,” he added.

Azeem also called on international rights groups to demand a meeting between Yasin Malik and his daughter, a demand that he alleged the Indian government has been denying for a long time.

“The Indian government has kept the Hurriyat leader in a death cell in a fake case for more than a year-and-a-half,” he said.

Mushaal Malik called on all parties to put their political and mutual differences aside and join hands to show unity on the Kashmir cause.

“Kashmir is the only important issue of South Asia and Pakistan government. Political parties should utilise their energies to expose the Indian crimes against humanity at international level,” she said.

“There is a dire need of adoption of a consistent national Kashmir policy by Pakistan,” she added.

Pakistan marks February 5 as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ every year with rallies, marches, conferences, special parliament sessions and events organised countrywide.

The Pakistan government under Prime Minister Imran Khan has maintained that there can be no talks with India until the Kashmir dispute is on top of the dialogue agenda.

Prime Minister Imran Khan calls himself the ambassador of the Kashmir cause and has been raising the Kashmir issue at global platforms like the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he has highlighted the threat Indo-Pak tensions can cause to regional development, peace and security.

Pakistan has also been calling on the US administration to intervene in the matter to de-escalate tensions between the two rivals. However, the US has clarified that it cannot play any part until both parties (India and Pakistan) agree for international mediation.