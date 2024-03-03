Yazidi Woman Kidnapped By ISIS 10 Years Ago Rescued, Reunited With Family By Iraqi Intelligence

The Iraqi National Intelligence Service agents carried out an operation inside Syria.

Kufan Eido Khorto was brought back to Iraq and handed over to her family by the Iraqi intelligence. (Image: X/@YPJDefense)

Yazidi Woman Rescue: A Yazidi woman who was kidnapped 10 years ago by the extremist Islamic State (ISIS) group has been rescued by the members of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS). This information was shared by INIS on Saturday.

The Iraqi National Intelligence Service received intelligence reports about the woman and acting on the same, the Iraqi intelligence agents carried out an operation inside Syria and were able to reach Kufan Eido Khorto, a Yazidi woman who was kidnapped by ISIS militants in 2014 when they took control of the town of Sinjar, nearly 120 km west of Nineveh’s provincial capital Mosul, an INIS statement said on Saturday.

Kufan Eido Khorto was brought back to Iraq and handed over to her family by the Iraqi intelligence, as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The Yazidis are an Iraqi ethnic and religious minority.

In 2014, the extremist IS militants abducted and enslaved hundreds of Yazidi women and children.

ISIS was founded by Abu Omar al-Baghdadi in 2004 and fought alongside al-Qaeda during the Iraqi insurgency. The group gained global prominence in 2014 when its militants successfully captured large territories in northwestern Iraq and eastern Syria, taking advantage of the ongoing Syrian civil war.

Designated a terrorist organization by the United Nations and others, ISIS was known for its massive human rights violations. During its rule in Northern Iraq, it launched a genocide against Yazidis and engaged in the persecution of Christians and Shia Muslims.

(With IANS inputs)

