Year Ender 2023: Major Earthquakes That Shook The World In 2023

An earthquake with a moment magnitude of 6.8-6.9 struck Morocco's Marrakesh-Safi region on 8 September, 2023.

Major Earthquakes In 2023: The year 2023 has seen its share of significant earthquakes, causing widespread damage and loss of life. Here’s a look at some of the major earthquakes that struck the world this year.

February 6: Turkey-Syria Earthquakes

An earthquake of moment magnitude (Mw) 7.8 struck southern and central Turkey and northern and western Syria on 6 February 2023. It was followed by an Mw 7.7 earthquake that was centered 95 km (59 mi) north-northeast from the first. There was widespread damage and tens of thousands of fatalities.

The Mw 7.8 earthquake is the largest in Turkey since the 1939 Erzincan earthquake of the same magnitude and also one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in the Levant. It was felt as far as Egypt and the Black Sea coast of Turkey. There were more than 30,000 aftershocks in the three months that followed.

An estimated 14 million people, or 16 percent of Turkey’s population, were affected. Development experts from the United Nations estimated that about 1.5 million people were left homeless.

The confirmed death toll stood at 59,259: 50,783 in Turkey and 8,476 in Syria. It is the deadliest earthquake in what is now present-day Turkey since the 526 Antioch earthquake and the deadliest natural disaster in its modern history.

Damages were estimated at US$148.8 billion in Turkey, or nine per cent of the country’s GDP, and US$14.8 billion in Syria.

March 18: Guayas Earthquake, Ecuador

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the moment magnitude scale struck southern Ecuador on 18 March 2023 causing major damage with 446 injuries and 16 fatalities in the provinces of El Oro, Azuay, and Guayas.

Damaging shaking was felt by 8.41 million people, nearly half of Ecuador’s population. It was felt in 13 of the country’s 24 provinces.

A total of 96 houses collapsed and 318 houses, 148 schools, 55 health facilities, 54 public infrastructure, 56 private infrastructure, and one bridge were damaged. At least 494 people were injured across the country.

March 21: Badakhshan Earthquake, Afghanistan

On 21 March 2023, a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Badakhshan Province, Afghanistan. Shaking was felt over an area 1,000 km wide by approximately 285 million people in Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

At least 10 people were killed, 80 others were injured, and more than 665 houses were destroyed in nine provinces of Afghanistan.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar. In Swat District, there were power outages, severe damage, and 250 injuries. The Karakoram Highway was closed due to blockages from landslides. Dozens of houses collapsed and 40 people were injured in Buner District.

Tremors were felt across parts of North India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and the National Capital Region. Disruptions of electricity and mobile services occurred in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

September 8: Marrakesh–Safi Earthquake, Morocco

An earthquake with a moment magnitude of 6.8-6.9 struck Morocco’s Marrakesh-Safi region on 8 September, 2023. At least 2,960 deaths were reported, with most occurring outside Marrakesh. Damage was widespread, and historic landmarks in Marrakesh were destroyed. The earthquake was also felt in Spain, Portugal, and Algeria.

It is the strongest instrumentally recorded earthquake in Morocco, the deadliest in the country since the 1960 Agadir earthquake, and the second-deadliest earthquake of 2023 after the Turkey–Syria earthquake.

Over 2.8 million people from Marrakesh and areas surrounding the Atlas Mountains were affected, including 100,000 children.

October 7: Herat Earthquakes, Afghanistan

Four large earthquakes measuring Mw 6.3 each and their aftershocks affected Herat Province in western Afghanistan in early October 2023. The first two earthquakes occurred on 7 October near the city of Herat, followed by many aftershocks. On 11 and 15 October, two other magnitude 6.3 earthquakes struck the same area.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated 1,482 fatalities, 2,100 injuries, 43,400 people were affected, and 114,000 people requiring humanitarian aid.

Hospitals were overwhelmed by the number of injured and the lack of proper equipment. Thousands were rendered homeless.

November 3: Nepal Earthquake

A moment magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Jajarkot District, Karnali Province, Nepal on 3 November 2023 killing 154 people and injuring at least 375. The earthquake was widely felt in western Nepal and northern India and is the deadliest to strike the country since 2015.

As mentioned, at least 153 people were killed; 101 deaths occurred in Jajarkot District while 52 deaths occurred in Western Rukum District. At least 78 or nearly half of those killed were children. About 200 houses were destroyed and 375 people were injured.

About 62,039 houses were affected across thirteen districts of Nepal, of which 26,550 collapsed. At least 40 percent of houses near the epicenter were damaged.

November 17: Mindanao Earthquake, Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.7 Mw struck the province of Sarangani on the island of Mindanao in the Philippines on November 17, 2023. At least 11 people were killed and 730 were injured.

At least 120 aftershocks followed. The largest aftershock struck four days after the initial quake, measuring 5.2 body wave magnitude (Mb) according to the USGS. The tremor was also felt in neighboring Indonesia.

As mentioned, at least 11 people were killed while 730 others were injured, including 450 due to panic. Many students were injured while escaping in panic from a gymnasium in General Santos. Two people were believed to have died from panic-induced strokes while a third was killed by falling steel. Ground cracks and landslides occurred in some parts of Sarangani, including Glan.

At least 644 houses collapsed, and 4,248 others were damaged. Sixteen roads and five bridges were also affected.

The sea receded near the coast of Alabel.

