‘Years Of Deceit And Secrets…’: Chatter of Prince William’s ‘Affair’ With Rose Hanbury Gets Louder

The rumours about a romantic relationship between Prince William and Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, first started in April 2019.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Lady Rose Hanbury

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has found herself at the center of controversy due to a digitally altered family photograph that was released on Mother’s Day in Britain. This comes after a period of absence from the public eye following her abdominal surgery. The photo sparked speculation and debate among royal watchers and the public. The Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury, who was once a close friend of Kate, has also been making headlines recently. Rumours of an affair between Rose and Prince William, the Prince of Wales and Kate’s husband, have resurfaced, adding fuel to the already heated discussions surrounding the royal family.

Comedian Stephen Colbert monologue on The Royals

The latest development in this saga came when comedian Stephen Colbert addressed the rumours on his late-night show, ‘The Late Show.’ Colbert dedicated a significant portion of his monologue to the alleged affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury, injecting humor into the sensitive topic.

During the show, Colbert humorously mentioned the speculations surrounding Kate Middleton’s disappearance and linked it to the alleged affair. He jokingly referred to Rose Hanbury as ‘The Marchioness of Cholmondeley,’ highlighting the ongoing rumors that have been circulating since 2019.

Colbert’s remarks added a new layer to the story, drawing attention to the complexities of royal relationships and the scrutiny that public figures like Kate Middleton and Prince William face on a daily basis.

“As we were talking about this show yesterday, the kingdom has been all fluttered by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband’s and the future king of England, William, having an affair,” Colbert deadpanned, reported by digital news portal CBS8.

He later added, “So, I think we all know who the other alleged woman is — say it with me — The Marchioness of Cholmondeley … now, there have been rumours of an affair between William and [Hanbury] since 2019. According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposed confronted him about he laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it. ‘Haha,’ always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating.”

It is noteworthy that this is not the first time that rumours of an affair between Hanbury and Prince William have surfaced. The rumours about a romantic relationship between Prince William and Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, first started in April 2019.

Royal Author Omid Scobie’s Claims on the ‘rumours’

Now, renowned royal author Omid Scobie has made headlines with his latest claims regarding Kate Middleton’s recent editing mishap. Scobie, known for his explosive revelations about the royals, has suggested that this incident sheds light on ‘years of deceit’ within the Royal Family’s interactions with the media and the public.

Scobie, a former royal journalist turned author of controversial books such as Finding Freedom and Endgame, has boldly stated, “This goes beyond a simple editing mistake; it exposes a history of deceit, cover-ups, and lies.” Recently, major news outlets issued a ‘Kill’ notice for a Mother’s Day photograph shared by Kensington Palace on Instagram. The image, celebrating the Princess of Wales’ return after surgery, drew criticism for its heavy editing.

Scobie’s comments have sparked debates about the transparency of the Royal Family’s communication strategies.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.