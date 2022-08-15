Islamabad: A video clip of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan showering praise on India’s independent foreign policy ( for criticizing the West for India’s purchase of Russian oil despite threats of sanctions during the Ukraine war) has gone viral on social media. “When India’s foreign minister was asked not to buy Russian oil, he said who dictates India’s foreign policy. He said they would keep buying it. He quoted EAM Jaishankar and added “Yeh hota hai aazad mulk”. (This is what an independent state looks like)”, at a mass rally in Lahore last week, the PTI Party led by Imran Khan played a video clip of India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar at the Bratislava Forum in June.Also Read - Independence Day 2022 Is 75th Or 76th? Explained Here With Simple Maths

Former Pak PM #ImranKhan plays out video clip of Indian foreign minister #jaishankar during his mega #Lahore Rally ,pointing out his remarks hw #India is buying Russian oil despite western pressure; Says, ‘yeh hoti hai Azad Mulq aur Haqumat’ (this is how free nation looks like. pic.twitter.com/69ep86UyAi — KafirOphobia (@socialgreek1) August 14, 2022

At a forum in June, EAM Jaishankar countered unjustified criticism of India’s oil purchases from Russia amid the Ukraine war, which had a knock-off effect on the global economy. While defending, Jaishankar stressed the importance of understanding how the Ukrainian conflict is affecting developing countries. I wondered why only India was being questioned, even though it continues to import gas from India. Also Read - India Hid Russian Origin Of Shipped Fuel And That ‘Bothers’ USA: RBI Deputy Governor

In response to a question about whether India’s oil imports from Russia were not funding the war in Ukraine, Jaishankar said, “India’s purchase of Russian oil is funding the war. “Please tell me that buying Russian gas is not funding the war?” And why not Russian gas coming to Europe and funding it? Let’s be a little fair,” said the foreign minister.

Meanwhile, comparing the two countries (India and Pakistan), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief blamed the Shebaz government for bowing to US pressure to buy Russian oil. “We have talked to Russia about buying cheaper oil, but this government has no courage to say no to US pressure. Fuel prices are skyrocketing and people are below the poverty line. I am against this slavery,” Khan said.

“If India becomes independent at the same time as Pakistan, and New Delhi can take a firm stand and shape its foreign policy according to the needs of its people, who are they (the Shebaz Sharif government),” Imran said. Khan said at the rally. Jaishankar’s remarks mentioned by Imran Khan were made at his GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum in Slovakia in June this year.

(With ANI Inputs)